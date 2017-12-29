Does Bellosguardo Now Belong to Santa Barbara?

It appears the long-awaited transfer is complete of the late Huguette Clark’s Bellosguardo estate from legal limbo in New York to a Santa Barbara nonprofit created to manage the 23-acre property as a public art museum. But what was expected to be an exciting announcement after three years of unanswered questions about the fate of the mysterious mansion above East Beach has instead become a matter of intense silence and secrecy. The Santa Barbara–based Bellosguardo Foundation was formed in 2014 as part of a settlement agreement of Clark’s will, after the reclusive heiress to a copper fortune died in 2011 at age 104. Though she owned other valuable properties ― including an estate in Connecticut and two luxury apartments in Manhattan ― Bellosguardo was her West Coast legacy. According to the settlement, which was administered by the Attorney General of New York, seven of the 10 initial members of the Bellosguardo board were nominated by Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, who at the time described the foundation’s primary mission as “to open the Bellosguardo house and gardens to the public as a center that will foster and promote the arts.” That goal stalled hard in probate court as the board awaited a decision by the IRS whether to waive $16 million to $18 million in gift tax penalties owed by Clark at the time of her death. A decision earlier this month by Santa Barbara Judge Colleen Sterne, however, accompanied by court documents filed in November, suggests the penalties have been waived and that management of Bellosguardo has officially moved from the New York County Public Administrator’s Office to the foundation. Karl Obert, from the book Empty Mansions

A “Petition for Final Distribution” filed in Santa Barbara Superior Court on November 11, and approved by Sterne sometime before a December 14 hearing date, says the Clark estate owes no personal, income, or property taxes, either state or federal. It dictates that all $45 million of Bellosguardo assets, which include the mansion itself, a large collection of paintings and sculptures, a $1.7 million doll collection, and $4.5 million in cash, be transferred to the foundation. A copy of the petition can be found at the bottom of this article.

Final confirmation of Sterne’s ruling, however, has been difficult to obtain. Neither attorney representing the New York Public Administrator in court, Gamble Parks in Santa Barbara and Peter Schram in New York, returned requests for comment. Questions posed directly to the Bellosguardo Foundation’s board members over the last four weeks were referred to executive director Jeremy Lindaman, who has repeatedly declined to comment. “This is a complicated issue with a lot of moving parts,” he said. “I’ve been asked to refer questions regarding the petition to the New York Public Administrator.” Multiple calls and emails placed to the Administrator’s Office were never answered.

Also unclear are details of any plan to convert the sprawling and austere 27-room property into a public space for the arts. The mansion has sat vacant since the 1950s, except for a small team of caretakers and groundskeepers, and is saddled with $12 million in deferred maintenance. Monthly upkeep alone costs a reported $40,000.

In its three years of existence, the foundation has yet to publicly present a budget or describe any operational strategies, including for public access, show programming, personnel and payroll, endowment options, or other income sources. Doubts have been raised among Santa Barbara’s arts and nonprofit leaders that transforming Bellosguardo from a 1930s poured-concrete castle to an inviting arts haven is a tenable endeavor. The term “money pit” has been used more than once. (Read a first-hand description of the building and grounds, as well as a full analysis of Bellosguardo’s challenges, by Independent arts editor Charles Donelan after he was granted an exclusive tour of the property. Donelan wrote more about Clark’s strange life and vast art collection here.)

Similarly left unanswered at the moment are questions around the fate of seven Bellosguardo employees, who were at risk of losing their jobs in the transfer. Longtime resident manager John Douglas sent a letter on November 19 to the foundation’s board members, reminding them that his and his colleagues’ employment would be terminated as a stipulation of the hand-off and asking that the board intervene before the petition was finalized. “As the resident manager of Bellosguardo for over 35 years, I have been a loyal, diligent, and honorable employee,” he wrote. “I have also lived at Bellosguardo for all of those 35 years, so it is much more to me than just a place of employment ― it is also my much loved home. There is not a building, system (plumbing, electrical, security, fire-safety, structural), tree, bush, or even blade of grass at Bellosguardo that has not been thoughtfully administered to under my supervision and tutelage during the last three decades.”