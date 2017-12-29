Paul Wellman
Year in Review: Charles Donelan’s Favorite Stories of 2017
Executive Arts Editor Charles Donelan Picks a Few of His Favorite Articles from the Past Year
Friday, December 29, 2017
As part of our year in review, we’ve asked a few of our writers and editors to suggest a few of the stories they were particularly proud of this year. Here’s what Executive Arts Editor Charles Donelan told us.
Nothing like a close call with an apocalyptic inferno to awaken one’s sense of gratitude, so first off, here’s to the firefighters who kept us safe, and to my amazing colleagues in news for providing such outstanding, timely, accurate, and ultimately reassuring updates on the immense struggle we have been through with the Thomas Fire. On behalf of the arts community, we love you more than you can know.
Irwin Appel (center) huddles with his cast.
I was very fortunate this year to have so many major efforts in the arts to write about. At the top of my list I have put this story about the UCSB BFA program in theater and dance. The university enriches our community in so many ways that it’s sometimes hard to acknowledge all of them. I was very glad to finally get around to profiling this great program.
Goddard (center) poses with Mark Driscoll and other protégés.
In the smoky first week of the fire, I spent hours on the phone and in person speaking with the brave sources for this piece, which is probably the saddest I’ve ever had to write.
Choreographers Kate Weare and Esteban Moreno combining their talents for 2017’s DANCEWorks at the Lobero Theatre