Year in Review: Charles Donelan’s Favorite Stories of 2017

As part of our year in review, we’ve asked a few of our writers and editors to suggest a few of the stories they were particularly proud of this year. Here’s what Executive Arts Editor Charles Donelan told us.

Nothing like a close call with an apocalyptic inferno to awaken one’s sense of gratitude, so first off, here’s to the firefighters who kept us safe, and to my amazing colleagues in news for providing such outstanding, timely, accurate, and ultimately reassuring updates on the immense struggle we have been through with the Thomas Fire. On behalf of the arts community, we love you more than you can know.

By Paul Wellman