District 3 Speaks Out

The Santa Barbara City Council should not appoint the new representative from the Westside on the City Council. Instead there should be an election. It would be undemocratic for the representatives from the other council districts in the City of Santa Barbara to choose the next representative from District 3. How would that be compatible with the California Voting Rights Act, which is supposed to lead to district elections?

The voters in the other City Council districts chose their representatives. Why should Westside residents not have this opportunity? If the City Council continues with an appointment process, it would be a clear violation of the California Voting Rights Act and lead to expensive litigation against the city.