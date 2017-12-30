Year in Review: Matt Kettman’s Favorite Stories of 2017

As usual, lots of new restaurants opened in Santa Barbara County, and I was able to get an early taste of many of them. I had a great time riding horses and exploring the honest limits of farm-to-table in this feature on The Bear and Star. And I was also able to discuss the pros and ultimately fatal cons of Somerset Restaurant, which was a little too swanky for its own good, and closed less than a year after opening. I look forward to checking out its reincarnation as the more casual Smithy in 2018.

