Year in Review: Matt Kettman’s Favorite Stories of 2017

As part of our year in review, we’ve asked a few of our writers and editors to suggest a few of the stories they were particularly proud of this year. Here’s what Senior Editor Matt Kettmann told us.
1. ‘The Legend of Hank Pitcher’
By Paul Wellman
Paul Wellman
Matt Kettmann
Senior Editor Matt Kettmann Picks a Few of His Favorite Articles from the Past Year
As part of our year in review, we’ve asked a few of our writers and editors to suggest a few of the stories they were particularly proud of this year. Here’s what Senior Editor Matt Kettmann told us.
By Paul Wellman
My first favorite story of the year was one that I edited, and not wrote. It’s Roger Durling’s pensive piece on the artist Hank Pitcher. You really feel like you know Hank after reading it.
By Paul Wellman
The wine industry, which I cover quite a bit, underwent some major changes this year when the head of Santa Barbara Vintners left. Morgen McLaughlin’s exit interview from June is quite enlightening on the current state of affairs. And it was interesting to do this Q&A with incoming leader Alison Laslett when she was hired in November.
By Courtesy Photo
Speaking of wine, I had a great time hanging with Rick Grimm and Paul Lato to write this story about a brand-new terroir overlooking the Santa Ynez River.
By Paul Wellman
I got to support two things I always pull for — hard cider and Old Town Goleta — in this profile of the new Santa Barbara Cider Company.
By Courtesy Photo
As usual, lots of new restaurants opened in Santa Barbara County, and I was able to get an early taste of many of them. I had a great time riding horses and exploring the honest limits of farm-to-table in this feature on The Bear and Star. And I was also able to discuss the pros and ultimately fatal cons of Somerset Restaurant, which was a little too swanky for its own good, and closed less than a year after opening. I look forward to checking out its reincarnation as the more casual Smithy in 2018.
Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.