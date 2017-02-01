Change the Way You Eat with Mindful Eating

Do you want to have a better relationship with your body and the way you eat? Have you wanted to lose weight or change your eating habits, but diets haven’t worked? On Saturday, February 11, you’ll have a chance to learn how to achieve these goals when Petra Beumer, owner of the Mindful Eating Institute, gives a talk on “When Diets Fail — Free Yourself from Emotional Eating” at the Schott Center for Lifelong Learning. “My mission is for people to have a relaxed and healthy relationship with food and not to worry about calories, dieting, and weighing themselves,” said the Dusseldorf-born therapist. Using a mix of behavioral psychology and Eastern mindfulness techniques, she’ll help you on your path to changing the way you eat and feel about yourself. “I don’t believe in good or bad foods,” she said, and prefers “learning how to be present with the food. … I teach people how to nurture themselves, how to find new rituals in times of distress. I work from the heart. I really want people to be at peace with food.” “When Diets Fail — Free Yourself from Emotional Eating” is at the Schott Center for Lifelong Learning (300 N. Turnpike Rd.) on Saturday, February 11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.