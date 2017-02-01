Jackson Backs Three Immigration Protection Bills

State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson expressed support for three bills wending their way through the Legislature designed to resist President Donald Trump’s executive order enlisting state and local police agencies into enforcing federal immigration laws.

One bill, authored by Kevin de LeÓn (D-San Diego)would bar the use of state or local resources to enforce federal immigration laws absent a federal warrant. Jackson took exception to Trump’s threat to withhold federal funds from “sanctuary cities,” citing a recent study that claimed sanctuary cities have significantly lower crime rates than their counterparts. “Everybody wants to be safer. We all want to be safe,” she said. “But the Trump approach will do just the opposite.” By enforcing immigration laws, she said, local officers risk alienating immigrant communities upon whom they rely for information.

Jackson also supported a bill that would set aside funds ​— ​the amount to be determined ​— ​to provide legal assistance to immigrants facing deportation. “That’s called due process,” Jackson stated. Lastly, she expressed support for a bill that would deny federal agencies access to any information regarding the religious affiliation of certain individuals. “Have you heard of freedom of religion?” Jackson demanded rhetorically. “This is a matter of principle.” All three measures sailed through committee this week on strict party-line votes. They have yet to be adopted by the Legislature as a whole.