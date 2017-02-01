Rincon Classic a Go

With forecasted wave and wind conditions coming together this weekend, the 2017 Rincon Classic — officially called the 2017 Channel Islands Surfboards Rincon Classic presented by Hurley — opens Saturday, February 4. The two-day surf contest, held at fabled Rincon Point, features a variety of female and male divisions, both amateur and pro, and is open to residents in the 805 area code. “It looks like [conditions] will be really good on Saturday and good on Sunday,” said Chris Keet, whose Surf Happens surf school has put on the event since 2001.

To-and-from shuttle service will run approximately every 30 minutes starting at 8 a.m. both days, with loading at the Channel Islands Surfboards factory on Mark Avenue in Carpinteria.

Winners of this year’s Rincon Classic video contest will premiere on March 9 at the Channel Islands retail store in Santa Barbara.

For more information, check out rinconclassic.com.