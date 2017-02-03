WEATHER »

Joan Fairfield Provides Comfort And Friendship To Victims Of Violent Crimes

Joan Fairfield, a 2017 Local Hero

Friday, February 3, 2017
By Phyllis De Picciotto, baba2 films , Stan Roden
Joan grew up in a small Michigan town as the only girl in her age group (and, of course, she was the toughest one of all). For the last 40 years she has been a caring and empathetic wife, mother, social service activist and effective (and much beloved) Victim Witness Advocate in the SB Co. District Attorney’s Office.

