Hey, Where’s the Train?

In 2008, Santa Barbara County voters approved a half-cent sales tax increase with the understanding the proceeds would widen the freeway and create a commuter rail connection between Ventura County and Santa Barbara. In the intervening years, considerable progress has been made widening the freeway, but to date votes have received nothing but complicated explanations when it’s come to establishing a rail link.

A subgroup of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments — which dispenses millions of dollars in state and federal transportation dollars — got a well-measured earful Wednesday afternoon by transportation activists expressing frustration over this. “The deal was a lane and a train,” complained attorney Marc Chytilo, representing the Transit Futures Committee. “By 2010, we were supposed to have two trains back and forth from Camarillo to Santa Barbara. By 2016, we were supposed to have full service.”

Chytilo, who successfully sued Caltrans and SBCAG over the adequacy of the environmental analysis for the freeway widening, argued without the commuter train service, the freeway widening could not alleviate congestion along Highway 101. “Until we do that, we are just spinning our wheels,” he said. Katie Davis from the Sierra Club also weighed in, urging local elected officials on the SBCAG’s Southern Subregional board — which included Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, First District Supervisor Das Williams, Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf, and Carpinteria City Councilmember Al Clark — to push harder. “Let’s think a little more aggressively and act a little more assertively,” she urged.

Mayor Schneider responded, “I feel your frustration,” and gave a brief recap of the convoluted process of negotiations that have transpired since. Union Pacific owns the tracks and by all reckonings has been tough to get at the bargaining table. When the railroad giant showed, Schneider said, its demands were excessive. At one point, she noted, the company insisted that the local government agencies support Phillips 66’s controversial oil train. The City of Santa Barbara, like many municipal governments along the coast, has embraced resolutions against the train, arguing that chemicals needed to keep the tick tarlike oil runny posed an unacceptable risk of explosion.

When county voters approved Measure A in 2008, $25 million in proceeds — roughly $1 million a year for the life of the bond — was set aside for train service. The idea was born of political necessity; without support from alt-transit advocates, Measure A could not pass and without Measure A, there could be no freeway widening.

Efforts to jump-start negotiations for the rail service have involved no less than former Democratic presidential candidate — and former Massachusetts governor — Michael Dukakis. Union Pacific is a private company headquartered out of Omaha, Nebraska, and by reputation is famously impervious to political pressure. Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger reportedly invited a Union Pacific official to Sacramento during his tenure in office, inviting the official into the governor’s famous cigar tent and gave him a high-end stogie. The Union Pacific official reportedly thanked the governor, but let him know that Union Pacific existed before the State of California and would do whatever the company deemed in the company’s best interests.

Train advocates shifted their focus to retiming the arrival and departure times of Amtrak trains serving Santa Barbara to better coincide with the work schedules of most businesses. Two years ago, State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson proclaimed that such an agreement was imminent, but her optimism proved ill-founded. Tweaking Amtrak’s arrival and departure times to better fit the schedule of workers commuting to and from Santa Barbara could be accomplished only by changing the departure and arrival times of other train services to the north and south who also rented space on Union Pacific’s tracks. Because of opposition from rail-dependent riders in Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties, Santa Barbara’s Amtrak solution died on the vine. California Transportation Agency Deputy Director Chad Edison recently traveled to Union Pacific headquarters to discuss future access to several rail corridors.

One possible idea would be to abandon the rail option as infeasible and double down on commuter bus services. Much chagrin was expressed by many members of the subregional board at the quantity and quality of service provided by the Coastal Express, a bus service linking Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. The Coastal Express is a joint project funded by SBCAG and its counterpart, the Ventura County Transit Commission. SBCAG is currently spending about $850,000 to bankroll the Coastal Express, but that contract expires in a few months.

There was considerable interest among staff and boardmembers to re-examine whether to renew that agreement and if so, under what new conditions. The buses ran too infrequently with too few amenities to draw the peak hour ridership, they argued, in the numbers that are possible. If frequency of service was increased and the buses gussied up, more commuters could be lured from their cars. This, however, would require higher fares.

Currently the Coastal Express runs as a general service line that provides low-cost transit. In March, the subregional board will meet again to discuss options other than the Coast Express. No one in the room explicitly stated that such a service — revamped and expanded — could provide a functional alternative to the commuter rail service promised eight years ago. But it was very much there between the lines. More explicit was the notion that MTD might take over the contract. MTD officials present in the room made it clear they were willing to consider any alternatives.