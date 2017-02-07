Magda Barnes was honored in November 2016 as a Local Hero by The Santa Barbara Independent. Here is a short film about what motivated Magda to start 'Laundry Love' Santa Barbara.
Magda Barnes: Clean Laundry For The Homeless
Video Portrait of Local Hero From S.B. Independent 2016 Roster
Monday, February 6, 2017
