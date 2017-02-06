UCSB Alum Falls to His Death

UCSB alum Kenneth Yun was fatally injured when he fell off a second-floor balcony at Zeta Phi Rho fraternity on Embarcadero Del Norte around 1:30 on Sunday morning. The 22-year-old was visiting friends when he decided to sit on the balcony railing but fell to the asphalt parking lot below. He was taken to Cottage Hospital with head trauma and internal injuries. The medical team attempted to save Yun’s life, but he died just after 8 a.m.

His family stated Yun had been working in engineering and lived in the San Francisco area, wrote Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover in a press release. The Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.