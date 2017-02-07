Kilian Garland Takes Home Sixth Rincon Win

Santa Barbara’s Kilian Garland, 30, beat out a stacked field to win the 2017 Channel Islands Surfboards Rincon Classic presented by Hurley, held last weekend at Rincon Point. Garland’s finish at the top of the podium in the Rincon Brewery Pro division marks his sixth event championship in 13 years running.

“Conditions were an A on Saturday,” said Chris Keet with Surf Happens surf school, which runs the annual event for surfers living in the 805 area code. “There was no wind the entire day and a straight west swell” producing waves in the four- to eight-foot range. Sunday was a bit smaller, he added, but “there were tons of waves and it was very contestable — pretty much nonstop action.”

Branden Aroyan