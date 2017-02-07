Branden Aroyan
Kilian Garland rode to first place in the 2017 Rincon Classic's Rincon Brewery Pro division.
Kilian Garland Takes Home Sixth Rincon Win
Catherine Clark Sweeps Women’s Division
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Santa Barbara’s Kilian Garland, 30, beat out a stacked field to win the 2017 Channel Islands Surfboards Rincon Classic presented by Hurley, held last weekend at Rincon Point. Garland’s finish at the top of the podium in the Rincon Brewery Pro division marks his sixth event championship in 13 years running.
“Conditions were an A on Saturday,” said Chris Keet with Surf Happens surf school, which runs the annual event for surfers living in the 805 area code. “There was no wind the entire day and a straight west swell” producing waves in the four- to eight-foot range. Sunday was a bit smaller, he added, but “there were tons of waves and it was very contestable — pretty much nonstop action.”
Catherine Clark carves her way to a win in the Rincon Classic’s women’s open division.
Other standouts included Catherine Clark winning the women’s division and 14-year-old Dmitri Poulos dominating the 17-and-under juniors. With the highest heat total of the event — a 18.54 out of a possible 20 — Poulos also won the Scosche In Rhythm Award.
The Rincon Classic 5th Annual Video Contest is accepting entries until March 1. For more information and full contest results, visit www.rinconclassic.com.