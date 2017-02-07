WEATHER »

Kristianne Clifford | Prison Reform Advocate

Video Portrait of Local Hero frm The Santa Barbara Independent 2016 Roster

Tuesday, February 7, 2017
By Phyllis De Picciotto, baba2 films , Stan Roden

Kristianne Clifford was honored in November 2016 as a Local Hero by The Santa Barbara Independent. Here is a short film about her life and work.

