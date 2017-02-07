Trump Tricks

Why is it that President Trump selected certain Muslim countries for the ban and yet omitted others? Maybe he’s got his business interests in ones he excluded.

He’s also still won’t release his taxes after the September debates when he cried, “I’m always getting audited.” One week after this, he stated he made $360 million and hasn’t paid federal taxes in six years. That’s a pretty neat trick. I think I’ll have some of that, too.

As for his son-in-law Jared Kushner, I believe the president appointed him ambassador to the Middle East. Good luck, Mr. Kushner. A lot better people have tried since biblical times to try and settle that one, including the Almighty.