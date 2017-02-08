Adoptable Pet of the Week: Balto

Looking for a super intelligent, confident, active companion? If so, Balto is your man! He’s adventurous, independent and loves to be outdoors. He was left on our doorstep one morning and his owner never came back for him. He seems like a pretty happy boy nonetheless. He is looking for a family or individual who will give him plenty of daily exercise and mental stimulation. He requires a strong leader who will apply boundaries in order to establish a healthy, bonding relationship. If you enjoy going on long hikes, runs, or bike rides, Balto would love to meet you! If you have a good amount of property, this is also a plus. Balto would also be interested in meeting up with the Husky Club of Santa Barbara at Hendry’s sometime. Being that Balto is typical of his Husky Breed, (although an individual nonetheless), he likes to roam a lot and does not enjoy being “trapped” in doors. He certainly is a free spirit. Balto would be best with experienced dog owners and even better with experienced Husky owners. He also would be best with a single person or couple that can dedicate a good amount of time to building a relationship with Balto and getting him adjusted to a home environment. We hope his perfect match is out there somewhere and will make their way to DAWG to meet him soon!

DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) is a no-kill, not for profit dog rescue/adoption organization located at 5480 Overpass Road in Goleta. For more information or to view more adoptable dogs, visit: DAWG

