Dennis and his wife Tensie have devoted their adult lives to serve others (Catholic Worker Movement in Guadalupe, CA) and to protest against US military expenditures (VAFB) while the US government fails to provide adequate education, housing, health care, food security, transportation, etc. for the working poor.
Dennis Apel | Living Their Truth
Video Portrait of Local Hero from Our 2016 Roster
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
