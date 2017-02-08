Earthquake Debris Muddies Waters for New Market

Heal the Ocean's Hillary Hauser would rather see total remediation of contaminated soil at the "Garden Market" site, which sits atop an old dump in the Funk Zone.

The stoplights at Highway 101 through Santa Barbara had long been a thorn in motorists’ sides — the only impediment to unfettered driving between Los Angeles and San Francisco — but during their removal and the construction of underpasses at Castillo, State, and Garden streets, a different dilemma presented itself. Caltrans’s digging at Garden Street in 1988 uncovered layers of junk: household waste, metal girders, construction materials, bottles, tires, old newspapers. The county said the site was full of debris from the 1925 earthquake, according to an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) preliminary report, which concluded no toxins were present. By 1995, however, both soil and groundwater in the surrounding area were found to be contaminated with volatile organic compounds (VOCs), semi-VOCs, and lead. It was a citizen complaint of methane in the area that first alerted the EPA. In 1999, another concerned citizen brought a vial of nasty brown water to Heal the Ocean (HTO) offices, collected from the Garden Street underpass walls during a hard rain. HTO founder Hillary Hauser took a sniff. “The smell was awful,” she said. “I could smell it for the rest of the day.” Heal the Ocean’s water tests subsequently found fecal indicator bacteria, lead, and petroleum hydrocarbon contaminants. Hauser spent the next decade prodding the city to clean up the old dump. Santa Barbara Historical Museum

The area was once part of el estero, a marsh that dominated the city’s Eastside in its earliest days, according to Walker Tompkins, and into which residents’ castoffs were thrown, primarily at its deepest point around today’s Ortega Park. In the quadrangle formed by Santa Barbara and Quarantina streets, and Montecito and Carpinteria streets, Tompkins describes an 1886 racetrack paved with cinders, a landmark the California Regional Water Quality Control Board wrote could be seen in a 1928 aerial photograph.

The water board’s 2010 report was a response to Heal the Ocean, exonerating the city of dump ownership; the trash had accumulated unsanctioned. The report also detailed that a photo from 1938 showed land disturbance, i.e., a landfill, near Laguna Channel at Montecito and Garden streets, the home of present-day Agri-Chip and Stoneyard Building Materials, and owned by Wright & Company.

When the Wrights began the process of getting permits for a “Garden Market” at the site — a 27,000-square-foot grocery store, 7,300 square feet of retail, and a 4,000-square-foot third-floor restaurant — the county sent a letter to advise that lead on-site would be monitored at the developer’s expense. It was no surprise for the Wrights, who’d been well aware of the landfill beneath their soil since the 1988 Caltrans work. Eight of the nine test bores on the Garden and Yanonali street property had high levels of lead — up to 1,900 mg/kg, said county Environmental Health’s Paul McCaw; CalEPA’s hazard level for commercial soil is 320 mg/kg — which were found 5-10 feet “below grade,” or in the trash layer.

Santa Barbara Historical Museum