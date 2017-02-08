VIDEO: Crazy Close Call During Road Bike Race

It’s bad, but it could have been a whole lot worse. A YouTube video that’s racked up more than a million views since it was posted January 29 shows the final sprint of the Cat 3 Santa Barbara Road Race. The bicyclists are motoring across a bridge with a 30-foot drop to a dry creek bed below when a crash in the pack starts a chain reaction of flailing bikes and bodies. Racer Mike Allec is flung up and over the bridge wall. Watch what happens…