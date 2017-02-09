WEATHER »

Doug Mershon | Mr. Doug, Mr. Doug

Video Portrait of Local Hero from Our 2016 Roster

Thursday, February 9, 2017
By Phyllis De Picciotto, baba2 films , Stan Roden

Doug Mershon is an electrician by trade, who possesses more energy than produced at Grand Coulee Dam. ‘Mr. Doug-Mr. Doug’ uses his unique teaching talents to help Eastside SB kids learn and excel with difficult math concepts and to apply his construction skills for Habitat For Humanity.

