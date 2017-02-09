One-Off Film Screenings

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival may be dominating the cinematic scene at the moment — and rightfully so, as it is one of the best offerings in our seaside berg — but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other fun films to view. In fact, there are a slew of movies revisiting screens around S.B., Goleta, and Carpinteria. Read on to find out what’s cued up for this week.

John Wick: Watch ex-hit man John Wick (Keanu Reeves) come out of retirement to track down the gangsters that took everything from him in this 2014 film — just in time for John Wick: Chapter 2, which comes out this week (see the Movie Guide on p. 57 for details). Fri., Feb. 10, 1pm, at the Faulkner Gallery, S.B. Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Free. Call 564-5641 or see sbplibrary.org.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: This spin-off of J.K. Rowling’s beloved Harry Potter film series stars Eddie Redmayne as writer Newt Scamander in New York’s secret world of witches and wizards 70 years before Potter reads his book at Hogwarts. Fri. and Mon., Feb. 10 and 13, 7 and 10 p.m., at Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista. $4. See magiclanternfilmsiv.com.

Cinderella: This animated Disney classic from 1950 tells the tale of Cinderella’s journey from bedraggled servant for her stepmother and stepsisters to marrying the prince and living in the castle. It’s a great opportunity for a discussion about how being bold and brave is way better than being meek and passive. Sat., Feb. 11, 1pm, in the Island Rm., S.B. Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Free. Call 564-5603 or see sbplibrary.org.

Florence Foster Jenkins: This 2016 release tells the story of Heiress Florence Foster Jenkins, played by Meryl Streep in an Academy Award–nominated performance, who longs to become an opera star in 1940s New York, despite possessing a horrible singing voice. Sun., Feb. 12, 2pm, at Plaza Playhouse Theater, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. $7. Call 684-6380 or see plazatheatercarpinteria.com.

Latino: The Changing Face of America: The ever-growing population of Latinx in the United States is shaping the societal and political landscape. This documentary follows the lives of dozens of young adult Latinx as they speak, in their own words, about their vision of their own future in this country. Wed., Feb. 15, 6-7pm, at the MultiCultural Ctr. Theater, UCSB. Free. Call 893-8411 or see mcc.sa.ucsb.edu.

BlaxploItalian: Join director Fred Kuwornu and UCSB professor Anna Everett for a special screening of this documentary that highlights the careers of black actors in Italian cinema. This film explores the personal struggles and triumphs faced by Afro-Italian and African diasporic actors both past and present and the need for ethnic and racial diversity in the casting process. Wed., Feb. 15, 7pm, at Pollock Theater, UCSB. Free. Call 893-4637 or see carseywolf.ucsb.edu.