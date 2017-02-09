A Tribe Called Quest’s ‘We Got It From Here…’

The sixth studio album from A Tribe Called Quest (ATCQ) is one of the best releases of the now. Containing a cornucopia of flowing guest artists, this texturally florid album also bittersweetly contains Tribe member Phife Dawg’s final contributions before passing away far too young. Without a doubt, the disc’s key track is “We the People….” on which Q-Tip leads the charge with a potent, pointed refutation of (and call to arms against) the bigotry, intolerance, and racism of the Trumpocalypse and those who brought it into existence. Elsewhere, “Solid Wall of Sound” samples Elton John’s “Bennie and the Jets,” while “Dis Generation” samples Can’s “Halleluwah” and Musical Youth’s “Pass the Dutchie.” Can the hip-hop legends known as ATCQ still kick it? Yes, they can!