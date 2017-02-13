Deputies Shoot Man in Home off La Cumbre Road

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies shot a man “acting erratically and possibly under the influence of a controlled substance” Sunday evening at a residence off N. La Cumbre Road, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kelly Hoover.

As of Monday morning, the circumstances of the shooting and the condition of the man remain unknown. “Due to the active investigation, no additional details will be released regarding the suspect or his condition,” said Hoover in a prepared statement.

The incident started at 6:30 p.m. when deputies responding the original call began searching for the man in the La Cumbre area. They learned he was potentially armed. A helicopter and K-9 team assisted in the search. At around 7:45 p.m., an emergency notification was sent to residents in the area advising them to shelter in place. Residents were also given a description of the suspect and advised to call 911 if he was seen.

“Just before 10:00 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies located the suspect inside a residence in the 600 block of Russell Way,” said Hoover in the statement. “During that time, there was an officer involved shooting.” No deputies were injured, she said.

This is a developing story. More information will be reported once it becomes available.