Griffin House at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club

Encores are overrated — at least according to singer/songwriter Griffin House: “I think I can play one more song if I don’t do that stupid thing where I go back there and come back,” he said at the end of his hour-and-a-half-long set at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club last Thursday night. “I’m not gonna fool anyone anymore.” It was a show worthy of a much bigger crowd, but doting couples and friends gathered for the early dinner program and reveled in House’s captivating acoustic set.

Though not universally known, House does have his die-hard fans; two young girls, presumably sisters, wearing matching sweaters from the merchandise table and a man who drove from L.A. just to see him play were in attendance. House encouraged the crowd to sing along even if they didn’t know the words. At one point, the diners were screaming lyrics to, “Woah! It feels so good to have your blood run through my veins!” The camaraderie had audience members giggling with embarrassment and joy and conjured memories of singing songs around a campfire on warm summer nights.

The blues-inspired Americana artist had more to offer than just foot-tapping tunes; he shared stories of his grandparents, falling in love with a communist girl from Eastern Europe, and his friend who survived a form of melanoma cancer that has only a 5 percent survival rate. House’s charm and approachability carried the night’s energy from the very first song to when he greeted fans at the show’s end.