As one of the first ‘out’ gay priests in the Episcopal Church, Mark explains his difficult journey, while others provide witness to the indelible mark he has made for social justice and equality in Santa Barbara.
Mark Asman, Extending Always The Hand Of Friendship
Video Portrait of Local Hero from Our 2016 Roster
Monday, February 13, 2017
