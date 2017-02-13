WEATHER »

Mark Asman, Extending Always The Hand Of Friendship

Video Portrait of Local Hero from Our 2016 Roster

Monday, February 13, 2017
By Phyllis De Picciotto, baba2 films , Stan Roden

As one of the first ‘out’ gay priests in the Episcopal Church, Mark explains his difficult journey, while others provide witness to the indelible mark he has made for social justice and equality in Santa Barbara.

