UCSB Student Commits Suicide

A UC Santa Barbara international student from China committed suicide on Sunday afternoon. Weiwei Liu, 20, was found dead in her dorm room at Santa Cruz Residence Hall after UCSB police responded at about 4 p.m. They confirmed her death later that evening. Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover declined to comment how Liu died nor say whether or not she left a note. Hoover said the death is under investigation but “no foul play [is] suspected.”