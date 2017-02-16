Arthur Lee Comp Contains Lots to Love

Singer/songwriter/guitarist Arthur Lee was a genius, and his band, Love, bridged the gap in the mid-’60s SoCal music scene between The Byrds and The Doors. Love also embraced diversity, as African-American friends Lee and lead guitarist Johnny Echols recruited rhythm guitarist/songwriter Bryan MacLean and the other L.A. musicians who made up Love’s first iteration, which reached its pinnacle in 1967 with the classic psychedelic album Forever Changes, featuring the sublime song “Alone Again Or.” Although Lee passed away in 2006, this four-disc box set presents the legend live, with various versions of his band kicking out hella jams. All this, and a cosmic Arthur Lee CD cover illustrated by the wonderful William Stout!