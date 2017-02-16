Make Myself at Home: Vintage Beachy Hideaway in West Downtown

Tucked behind a tall hedge and a white picket fence downtown is a beautiful craftsman home with a beachy feel and a nautical flair. The house at 214 West Haley is a hidden treasure waiting for the right buyers to fall in love with its vintage charm, practical floorplan, solid construction, and convenient location.

This home is one block from adorable Brinkerhoff Avenue and walking distance to State Street in one direction with the beach, the harbor, and the Funk Zone in another. So all the restaurants, shops, and attractions, plus the scenic delights of Santa Barbara, are just a stroll away.

Walking through the white wooden gate in a trellis-topped fence, I found myself in a lush, compact front garden area with roses, salvia, and other fragrant flora. As soon as the gate was shut, the space felt private and secluded from the rest of the city. The front walk, with grass on either side, leads to four Saltillo-tiled steps up to the covered porch.

The house is larger than I expected, with the front boasting an imposing two-story façade in varying shades of sky blue, accented by white pillars, beams, and trim. A balcony peeks out from the second floor, overlooking the front yard, calling to mind a crow’s nest high above a ship’s deck. This dramatic entry, combined with the wooden shingles on the exterior, are the first hints of the nautical feel of this home.

A high-ceilinged entryway offers options. A staircase to the right leads to two bedrooms and one bath upstairs. They are joined by a sitting room on the landing that provides a convenient common area upstairs. The crow’s nest we spied from below turned out to be a delightful covered patio, offering a perfect spot for coffee in the morning or a sunset view at the end of the day.

Back downstairs, you can turn left to explore the master bedroom and attached en-suite bath, or go straight ahead to the dining room and kitchen beyond. The dining room is one of my favorite spots in the house: open to the front and back yet cozy with a fireplace and bay window. The kitchen has a convenient island, charming subway tile counters and backsplash, and enough space for a table and chairs. There is a separate laundry room and half bath accessed off the kitchen, plus doors to both the side and back yards.

The backyard is a private, grassy haven, completely fenced and large enough for outdoor dining on both the raised wood deck and in the yard down below. A flagstone pathway leads to the best bonus of all: a detached studio that can function as an artist’s retreat, separate family room, yoga studio, or other.

All throughout this home, which was built in 1915, the nautical touches and vintage vibe are strong. Hardwood floors and high ceilings, plus the wide front staircase and the sturdy deck in the back, combine for a feeling of a beachy vacation home or a big Santa Barbara summer cottage. The right house hunter will find their dream home hidden behind this tall hedge and white picket fence, right downtown on Haley Street.

214 West Haley Street is currently for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by Randy Freed and Kellie Clenet of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Reach Randy at 895-1799 or Randy@TheSantaBarbaraLifestyle.com. Reach Kellie at 705-5334 or Kellie@TheSantaBarbaraLifestyle.com.