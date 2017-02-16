MOXI Ignites Learning

On Saturday, February 11, baba2films, Phyllis de Picciotto and Stan Roden attended the MOXI opening for members only, in advance of the general opening scheduled for February 25. MOXI is every kids’ (young and old alike) dream. There are dozens of exhibits intended to spark curiosity and ignite learning of the intersections of science and creativity. Enjoy baba2films' whirlwind tour of MOXI.