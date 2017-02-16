San Diego’s Shelter Island and Liberty Station

I’ve become quite familiar with San Diego over the 20 years that my brother has lived there, from late-night college burrito joints (French fries inside!) and dingy dive bars (Pacific Shores!) to the more family-friendly places we now take our kids (cue pandas at San Diego Zoo). But it’s a big city with lots of eclectic ’hoods, leaving plenty new to discover on weekend visits.
That’s why we pulled into the Kona Kai on Shelter Island around 11 p.m. on a Friday night, after a strategic post-traffic Santa Barbara departure that let the kids sleep most of the way. The resort is one of the centerpiece properties on this skinny stretch of developed sandbar at the northern end of San Diego Bay, where many locals, like my bro, rarely go. It started as a yacht club of sorts in 1953, became an inn six years later, and was extensively renovated in 2015 by the Noble House hotel group, which upped the spa, pool, fitness, kayaking, and beach bonfire s’more game. They’re adding dozens more rooms and are proud of the on-site Vessel Restaurant, where we’d later dine on, among other highlights, the porcini-dusted sea bass in a smoked bacon-dijon sauce.
For our first morning, we walked the bay-side trail, past the dramatic sculpture dedicated to dead tuna anglers, and onto the fishing pier, where Fathom Bistro bills itself as the “only craft beer bar literally on the water.” Our next stop was meeting up with my brother’s family at the big playground at Liberty Station, a massive former naval facility that’s now home to parks, big-box stores, and lots of smaller businesses, as well.
By Matt Kettmann