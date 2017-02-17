Goleta Warned to Evacuate Robin Hill Road

The Robin Hill Road area of Goleta opposite the airport is under evacuation warning, and Sheriff’s deputies are in the area asking people to voluntarily leave.

Drivers throughout the area are warned to avoid standing water and not to drive through the pools. Goleta intersections prone to flooding that should be avoided during heavy downpours are Fairview and Hollister, Cathedral Oaks between Fairview and Los Carneros, Calle Real west of Glen Annie and also between Fairview and La Patera, the city advised.

Sandbags are available at Fire Station 11 on Storke Road and at Fire Station 14 on Los Carneros Road.

More information is available at the city’s Facebook page and website.