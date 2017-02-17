Motorcyclist Killed on Cabrillo

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening by a driver police believe was under the influence of marijuana.

Luke Stein, a Santa Barbra City College student, was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Cabrillo Boulevard toward Montecito when 29-year-old Coredareo Nelson, who was parked in his Honda Accord on the south curb of E. Cabrillo Blvd near the volleyball courts, pulled onto Cabrillo in front of Stein.

Stein hit Nelson and was ejected from his motorcycle, police spokesperson Sgt. Joshua Morton said. “Speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision.” Stein was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries.

Nelson was also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. “During the investigation it was determined Nelson was possibly under the influence of marijuana at the time of the collision,” said Morton. “A subsequent DUI investigation was conducted and Nelson was arrested and taken into custody at the conclusion of the DUI investigation.”

Nelson was booked into County Jail on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI (drugs/marijuana), and driving without a license. His bail was set at $100,000.

Morton asked anyone with information on the incident to contact Traffic Investigator E. Ragsdale at 897-3719.