Santa Barbara New Zoning Ordinance Goes Before Public

Calling all planning wonks. The city has gifted two public meetings on the new zoning ordinance and also a pair of Planning Commission meetings.

Reworking the city’s zoning ordinance has been ongoing since 2014, with several sets of public workshops taking place. The completed draft ordinance — which, among many other things, changes some zone names, narrows allowed uses in the “light manufacturing” zone, decides number of stories and setbacks, and standardizes many parking uses — sees daylight on Saturday, February 18 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Thursday, February 23 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) at the Central Public Library’s Faulkner Gallery.

Special meetings before the Planning Commission to take public comment take place on two consecutive Thursdays, March 2 and 9, both from 4-9 p.m.

All documents can be viewed at the New Zoning Ordinance webpage. More information is at the New Zoning Ordinance webpage.