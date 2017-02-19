WEATHER »

Cleveland Footpaths Getting Replaced

By

A pair of passable but eroding asphalt footpaths — one from the Lower Eastside, the other from Overlook Lane — to Cleveland Elementary School will get replaced with concrete, which will last longer but add an additional $100,000 to the project cost. The total price tag is now $779,000 for both paths combined. The work scheduled for this summer.



Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.

comments powered by Disqus
event calendar sponsored by: