Cleveland Footpaths Getting Replaced

A pair of passable but eroding asphalt footpaths — one from the Lower Eastside, the other from Overlook Lane — to Cleveland Elementary School will get replaced with concrete, which will last longer but add an additional $100,000 to the project cost. The total price tag is now $779,000 for both paths combined. The work scheduled for this summer.
