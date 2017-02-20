Pick Up the Poo

“Close the Poop Loop,” asks the City of Santa Barbara, exhorting pet owners to pick up the 5.5 tons of dog poo estimated to be produced by the city’s 22,500 canines daily. Not only does the poop left on the ground get washed into creeks and down to the ocean but it can contribute to unwanted algae growth that consumes oxygen needed by fish and other aquatic creatures. It also can contain parasites, bacteria, and viruses that can be transmitted to humans. The nastiness continues with fines as high as $100 for a first offense of not picking up after your dog.