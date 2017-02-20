An eight-degree black belt in karate, Willie devoted his life to honor his mother, daughter and family. He worked at and recently retired from SB juvenile detention facilities, often working with troubled, sometimes violent teens. Willie's former boss describes him as, “the best there ever was.”
Willie Poindexter | "Master Of Verbal Judo"
eo Portrait of Local Hero from Our 2016 Roster
Monday, February 20, 2017
