WEATHER »

Barbara Ireland, "The Bright Light Is You"

Video Portrait of Local Hero from Our 2016 Roster

Tuesday, February 21, 2017
By Phyllis De Picciotto, baba2 films , Stan Roden

A dear friend died from breast cancer at too early an age. In her honor, Barbara created the Walk and Run for Breast Cancer, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer research and communicated to thousands the importance of early detection.

Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.

comments powered by Disqus
event calendar sponsored by: