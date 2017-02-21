A dear friend died from breast cancer at too early an age. In her honor, Barbara created the Walk and Run for Breast Cancer, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer research and communicated to thousands the importance of early detection.
Barbara Ireland, "The Bright Light Is You"
Video Portrait of Local Hero from Our 2016 Roster
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
