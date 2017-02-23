Espousing Espousal

Every wedding is as individual as the two it pairs, with the best generating fond memories and happy tears, theorized Terry Ortega, the mastermind behind this year’s Wedding Resource Guide. She remarked that this, her third year putting the guide together — ably supported by Savanna Mesch, Caitlin Fitch, Diane Mooshoolzadeh, and Marianne Kuga — reminded her of how happy she was that she was married in simpler times. Our copy chief, Jackson Friedman, the glowing groom on our cover, agreed, recalling that his charming wedding was “just perfect. I wouldn’t change a thing.”