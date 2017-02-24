Man Killed by Amtrak Train

[UPDATE] Santa Barbara Police released the identity of the man to be Jason Thomas Perea, 44, of Citrus Heights, CA. He had been living transiently in Santa Barbara and was known to police.

[ORIGINAL STORY]

The southbound Amtrak claimed a pedestrian life on Wednesday at 6:14 p.m. Police investigation and witness accounts related that a man was walking along the 200 block of West Montecito Street, apparently trying to beat the train across the road as it approached the Santa Barbara station. The man, who appeared to be in his forties, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel. He remains unidentified.