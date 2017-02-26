Parents, Resist Child Pressure

High schools and other organizations are gearing up for Spring Football practice and recruiting will be very aggressive.

Boys love football and relish the physical contact. Kids and teens do not have the judgment to recognize the dangers to their brains, neck, and limbs. But no one can play any sport without parental permission. Kids put pressure on parents to sign consent form.

Conscientious parents will spend time to see what safety practices are being followed, risk of injury, and injury record before signing. Parents who value long-term safety will guide kids to other sports like baseball, basketball, swimming, or track. Those sports teach team spirit, discipline, and athletic skills, just like football, but without the level of risk.

One of the side effects of sports injuries is use of pain killers. Prescription drug use can lead to drug dependence and often addiction to heroin or other street drugs. Law enforcement states a near epidemic of heroin use in Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.

Please parents, do your homework and read every line of the consent form before you sign it. Brain injury or addiction will affect education, career, and lifetime happiness. It is not worth the risk. Your child’s future is in your hands.