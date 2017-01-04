Macy’s at Paseo Nuevo to Shut Down

Macy’s at Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo will be closing in mid-spring, affecting 77 sales associates, the department store announced Wednesday. Nationwide, 68 locations will close their doors in the next several months, displacing an estimated 3,900 associates. It is part of a plan announced last summer to shut down 100 stores, the company said.

According to a press release, some associates may be offered positions in nearby stores, and eligible part-time and full-time employees will be offered severance packages. It is unclear if Paseo Nuevo sales associates would be able to transfer to La Cumbre Plaza’s Macy’s as regional press representatives were not immediately available.

“Our plan to close approximately 100 stores over the next few years is an important part of our strategy to help us right-size our physical footprint as we expand our digital reach,” said Terry J. Lundgren, CEO of Macy’s, Inc. in a statement. “We are closing locations that are unproductive or are no longer robust shopping destinations due to changes in the local retail shopping landscape, as well as monetizing locations with highly valued real estate. These are never easy decisions, and we are committed to treating associates affected by these closings with respect and transparency.”