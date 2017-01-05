Carbajal Takes Oath as U.S. Representative

Salud Carbajal raised his right hand and was sworn in Tuesday ​— ​along with 437 other members of Congress ​— ​as the new representative of the 24th Congressional District on the House floor, accompanied by his teenage son, Michael. Carbajal, a Democrat and a 12-year county supervisor, replaces Lois Capps.

Carbajal cast his first vote against a rule imposing fines of $2,500 on any members of Congress who take photographs or videos of themselves while on the House floor. The measure was pushed by the Republican leadership in reaction to a sit-in that took place on the House floor six months ago by many Democratic congressmembers, Capps included, protesting the Republican refusal to allow any gun control measures to come to a vote.

Carbajal ​— ​a member of the Democratic minority ​— ​has yet to be assigned to any committee. He’s applied for appointment to Veterans Affairs, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Science, Space, and Technology.