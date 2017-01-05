If astrological predictions are any sign of the future, I will have significantly improved fortune and clearer thinking. My odds likely will double when wood dragons like myself have a close relationship with 2017’s fire rooster.

I happen to agree with the experts about my bright future, which closely parallels that of fire dogs like President-elect Donald Trump. (Fire dogs’ greatest traits are their ability to make friends.) According to his position in the stars, he will have a few hurdles early this year but will build on his past investments.

How lucky can we be if that were true! Rooster years are a blend of righteousness and justice, bombast and logistical efficiency. Public and private administration jobs, military careers, or police jobs are highly favored.

I predict someone is going to buy themselves a lottery ticket! Happy New Year!