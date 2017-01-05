Jeff Bridges Named SBIFF American Riviera Award Honoree

Santa Barbara favorite Jeff Bridges will be celebrated at this year’s Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) for his fantastic turn in the compelling drama Hell or High Water. Bridges will receive the American Riviera Award, which is given in recognition of an actor’s important contribution to U.S. cinema. “Jeff Bridges shows us in Hell or High Water that an already great artist can continue his growth,” said SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling. Past recipients include Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, and Mark Ruffalo (2016); Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke (2015); Robert Redford (2014); Quentin Tarantino (2013); and Martin Scorsese (2012). The tribute takes place Friday, February 10. See sbiff.org.