Rainfall totals so far have Santa Barbara on track toward a normal wet season. The first four months of the 2017 water year — September-December — delivered 5.45 inches to downtown Santa Barbara, 96 percent of normal. Dating back to 1900, the rainy season delivers a fraction more than 18 inches. For the past five years, totals never surpassed 11 inches. A water year runs September 1-August 31.