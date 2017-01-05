Teen Star Auditions

For the past seven years, Santa Barbara youth with powerful pipes have been singing their hearts out in hopes of being named the winner of Teen Star, our seaside burg’s version of American Idol. It’s on again, and the time to sign up for auditions is now through Monday, January 16. Grammy Award–winning singer/songwriter Kenny Loggins will be reprising his role as mentor to the 10 finalists (and alternates), helping them prepare for the big show on Saturday, February 25, at the Arlington Theatre. “I’m really looking forward to hearing the new young talent in Santa Barbara,” said Loggins in a press release. “Over the years, I’ve enjoyed helping a few fantastic young artists grow into their promise. I expect this to be a terrific year.” For more information, see teenstarusa.com.