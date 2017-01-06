Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chica

Chica is a little girl with a big personality! She is full of energy, playful and enjoys going for long walks and hikes. Chica will do best in a home with older kids and strong leaders that can apply boundaries when necessary and teach her to be a well-mannered, happy little gal. Chica recently went for her first off-site hike up Inspiration Point. It was the day after Thanksgiving, and the trail was packed! Chica met dogs of all sizes and people of all shapes. This made her nervous, but she handled it like a champ. There was no barking, no reactivity from this girl, just wide open eyes taking it all in, enjoying the adventure. What a fabulous hiking partner she makes! She truly is a different dog outside of the shelter. She just needs someone willing to provide her with love, boundaries and a fulfilling lifestyle. She has the potential to be an amazing companion dog. We hope that her adventure-seeking buddy is right around the corner! With exercise, boundaries, and love, how could she not be the perfect dog? If you think Chica might be the missing piece to your family, please stop by DAWG to meet her. Please call Dog Adoption & Welfare Group at (805) 681-0561 or e-mail us at adopt@sbdawg.org to learn more on how you can give Chica the home she deserves.

DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) is a no-kill, not for profit dog rescue/adoption organization located at 5480 Overpass Road in Goleta. For more information or to view more adoptable dogs, visit: DAWG

