Hiking Trails and Paths Targeted by Thieves

Hikers at Nojoqui Falls and Gaviota Hot Springs are among those whose car windows were smashed and valuables taken in the past month. Also targeted have been cars parked near trails located at Lizard’s Mouth, Las Canoas and Mountain Drive (Rattlesnake Trail and Skofield Park), the 3400 block of Gibraltar Road (Rattlesnake), Jesusita Trail, and even the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge. Santa Barbara Police and the County Sheriff’s Office state the break-ins happened during the daytime, and that such locations are easy targets since drivers and passengers can be expected to leave for some time to go hiking or walking.

To avoid being a target, law enforcement suggests locking doors, rolling up windows, and placing valuables out of sight or in the trunk, or carrying valuables with you. Frequently stolen are wallets, purses, backpacks, cell phones, and electronic devices. Suspicious activity should be reported to 9-1-1, and anonymous tips can be left at (805) 681-4171.