Two Men Robbed at Gunpoint

Two men walking along the 200 block of West Ortega Street were robbed at gunpoint late Thursday night. At around 11:30 p.m., Santa Barbara City Police received a call that a robber wearing a black beanie and puffy jacket had pointed a gun at men in their late twenties and early thirties. The victims told police that a white male in his late thirties directed them to put the contents of their pockets on the ground. They did so, and the man grabbed the goods and fled.

Officers responded to 228 West Ortega Street and checked the area. They detained a person who matched the suspect’s description, but the stolen cell phones and wallets were not found. The police lacked enough probable cause to arrest the individual, said Sgt. Charlie Katsapis of SBPD. The investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated as new information becomes available.