This is the view from the radical wing of the Cynical Party: Trump believes he was elected king or dictator. The intelligence and military community is already convinced that he is unfit to be Commander in Chief and a clear and present danger to our national security. The Republican leadership that never wanted him in the first place feels the same and would much rather have Pence as president.

The intelligence agencies should already be digging up the evidence needed by the GOP establishment to impeach The Donald as quickly as possible. A simple majority of the House could accuse him of “high crimes and misdemeanors” — which means whatever the majority of the house says it means, period. Could be insoluble conflicts of interest, ties to foreign governments, bad hair, whatever. Then it would take two-thirds of the Senate to impeach and remove him from office. Two-thirds of the Senate is 67 votes. There are 48 Democrats and at least 19 Republicans who would rather put the fate of the planet in the hands of Pence.

Pence may be no different than the “radical Islamic terrorists” who want to impose the most repressive version of their religion on everyone else, but he’s a lesser threat to our national security and the world economy than The Donald. The Donald will be gone before the Fourth of July.