Financial Advisor Held on Theft and Fraud Charges

Steve Crozier, 64, of Santa Barbara was charged on January 6 with 19 felony counts involving financial transactions totaling more than $500,000. Crozier was a financial advisor, said Howard Wise, senior deputy district attorney for Ventura County, who convinced two women, one a senior, to invest money in companies including Media Ventures, Digital Media Ventures, Old Street Venture Partners, and Podl.io. According to Wise, Crozier used the money to pay off other investors and also for his own living expenses.

Crozier pled not guilty at his arraignment and is being held in Ventura County Jail on $500,000 bail. He faces up to 23 years in prison if convicted. Ventura DA investigator Jon Hixson is looking for other potential victims and asks for those with information to call (805) 662-1732.